EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Art-venture Mural Scavenger Hunt kicks off in El Paso Monday, May 1 through May 30.

Art enthusiasts and adventure seekers will have the opportunity to search for and admire captivating murals while solving clues and completing challenges along the way.

The scavenger hunt will take participants on a journey through different Downtown neighborhoods, each offering a unique set of murals to discover.

To participate in this fun adventure, participants can text “MURAL” to (915) 900-6062 starting May 1 to receive instructions on how to join the hunt.

Participants can also pick up a brochure at the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) office located at 201 E. Main St., Suite 107. The brochure will contain clues and instructions on how to play.

For every three murals found, participants will be entered into a raffle. They will be able to receive up to six entries.

In addition, the event is open to individuals and teams, making it a perfect opportunity for everybody.

“We’re excited to bring the Art-venture Mural Scavenger Hunt to Downtown El Paso,” said Lupe Diaz, marketing and communications Manager of the El Paso Downtown Management District. “It’s a unique and exciting way to explore our city’s vibrant mural art scene while engaging in a fun and interactive activity. We hope this event will inspire people to appreciate and support local art, and also create memorable experiences for everyone involved.”