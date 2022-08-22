EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport announced they will be unveiling artwork by Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams.

The airports says they will be holding a ribbon cutting and opening at 1:00 p.m. Monday August 22, 2022 at the Art Windows of El Paso Gallery in the La Placita Shopping Center at El Paso International Airport. The event is open to the public and officials at the airport say artists will be available for autographs.

Officials say this marks the 59th exhibit for Art Windows of El Paso, which showcases local and regional artists. The exhibit will be displayed through October 8, 2022.

