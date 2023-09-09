EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Centennial Museum and Chihuahua Desert Gardens hosted an opening reception for the new “Texas as Art” exhibit Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9 at the UTEP campus.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

UTEP says the exhibit, which features the works of Rebecca Dodge, Suzi Davidoff and Liz Culp, portrays the enchanting vistas of West Texas that include the Chihuahuan Desert and inspire ecological and environmental stewardship.

“Davidoff’s pieces explore the beauty of Earth’s ecoregions, and Culp’s art provides complementary ground-based perspective views of the Trans-Pecos landscape. Dodge’s work includes prints on canvas and paper of satellite images from several of the Lone Star State’s distinct ecological regions,” according to UTEP.

In addition, the exhibit will run from Sept. 9, 2023, to January 27, 2024.