EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The International Museum of Art is hosting an afternoon of free opera on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Resident artists from El Paso Opera will perform Verdi’s “La Traviata” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the museum’s historic parlor, 1211 Montana.

No tickets are needed but seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Guests can also enjoy an original work of art by Krystyna Robbins based on the ballroom scene in “La Traviata.”

Light refreshments will be served.