Arrest made in El Paso Constable tire-slashing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just hours after releasing a video showing a man slashing an El Paso County Constable’s tires, a credible tip came in that led to the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Raul Fernandez, 44, of the 400 block of Jensen Avenue in the Lower Valley, was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief over $100 under $750.

“The community are the eyes and ears of law enforcement. We are grateful to have had the support and assistance of the public in this matter,” said Constable Oscar Ugarte.

Fernandez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond and was released later Tuesday afternoon.

A motive for the tire-slashing is unclear. While Fernandez has prior arrests in El Paso County, according to jail records his only prior run-in with an El Paso County Constable appears to be back in 2013 for Criminal Non-Support (Child Support).