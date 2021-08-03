Arrest following chase, police shooting in Silver City

by: KTSM Staff

Photo: New Mexico State Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is in custody following a chase and officer-involved shooting in Silver City over the weekend.

According to New Mexico State Police, an officer had just pulled over 36-year-old Ruben De La O in a black GMC Suburban when De La O pulled a gun on the officer and fired once.

A pursuit ensued and gunfire was exchanged until the suspect was able to be stopped on Highway 90 near Lordsburg.

Investigators said the initial officer suffered an injury to his left hand.

De La O was not hit and was booked into the Grant County Adult Detention Center on a probation. Additional charges are pending.

