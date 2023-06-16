EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Army’s top soldier praised Fort Bliss during a visit to the installation Friday, June 16 to take part in the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

Gen. James C. McConville, the chief of staff of the Army, said Fort Bliss plays an “absolutely critical” role for the Army during a brief session with media.

“It has the largest training area that (any) division has,” McConville said. “We have our 1st Armored Division here, our Sergeants Major Academy here, we have our air defenders here (with the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade). It is a wonderful place and the community really supports it in a wonderful way.”

McConville said the Army is trying to combat low recruiting numbers by “exposing young men and women to what the Army is all about.”

“In the United States Army, you can do anything you want to do,” he said. “In fact, you can be all you can be.”

McConville encouraged young people to consider a life of service in either the military or in government.

“If you come to the United States Army, you will have an opportunity to make an impact, whether you stay for two years or 40 years,” he said. “No matter what you do in life, no one will ever be able to take that away from you.”

As the chief of staff of the Army, McConville, a native of Quincy, Massachusetts, said his number one priority is “people.”

“When I talk about people, I’m talking about soldiers. I’m talking about our civilians (Department of Army civilian employees). I’m talking about our families and I’m talking about our soldiers for life, our retirees and veterans.

“They are the ones who make us the greatest Army in the world,” McConville added. “We want to make sure those soldiers are ready to fight and win, which they are. We are also modernizing the Army. A lot of those types of things are happening right here. We want to make sure our soldiers have the best equipment if they have to go to war.”

Also attending the graduation ceremony at the Sergeants Major Academy was Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, the Army’s top enlisted soldier.

“I believe we have the world’s greatest Army because we have the world’s greatest noncommissioned officers,” McConville said. “The noncommissioned officers who are graduating here today reflect the very, very best of America. I just wanted to be here to celebrate their great achievement.”