EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The soldier who was killed in Friday’s tactical vehicle crash at Fort Bliss is a sergeant from California who had been in the Army for about seven years.

The Army announced that Sgt. Joel Sanchez, 24, of Vallejo, Calif. was killed in the crash that happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 21 near the Fort Bliss training area.

The crash happened during “troop movement” and was classified as “non-combat related,” according to a news release sent out on Monday, July 24.

The crash continues to be investigated. Five other soldiers were injured. They have all been treated and released.

The names of the injured are not being released because of federal patient privacy regulations.

Sanchez enlisted in the Army in 2016 and arrived at Fort Bliss in June 2019.

He was a cavalry scout and was assigned to Bravo Troop, 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.