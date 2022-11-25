EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many El Paso citizens will recall, an individual, who has been identified to be 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz, was seen walking around in several neighborhoods in El Paso while carrying a weapon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Diaz was reported to be near the El Paso County Jail Annex as well as other areas in the city, carrying a weapon in an alarming and frightening manner. Additionally, he was said to be wearing ear protection and a vest.

Courtesy to Andrea Huerta

As a result, numerous calls were made to the El Paso Police Department. Schools in the immediate area were placed into lock down and El Paso Sheriff Deputies made the decision to head to the Jail Annex, as they were unable to determine Diaz’s intentions.

On November 15, 2022, on a criminal warrant obtained by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Diaz was arrested for Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor) and booked into the El Paso County Jail. He has since posted the $2,000 bond and has been released.

While the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office does understand that Texas is an “open carry” state, they continue to remind citizens that they may not display a firearm or other deadly weapon in a public place in a manner calculated to alarm. This type of action is said to be a crime in Texas.