Arkansas police officer helps pay for couple’s groceries after catching them shoplifting

CNN – An Arkansas couple with their two children in tow, were both caught shoplifting at a Walmart, but instead of handcuffs — they were given a helping hand.

Police body camera video captured the officer paying for the shoplifting suspect’s groceries in November of 2019.

Fort Smith police said the couple was caught stealing food.

Officer Kenneth Martin said the man was arrested, but he reportedly told police he didn’t want the kids to go hungry.

The woman and children were able to leave the store with their groceries in hand.

The officer was named employee of the month for his act of kindness.

See the full video below: