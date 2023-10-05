EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty-seven area high school marching bands will be competing in the Socorro Independent School District 30th annual Marchfest this Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Student Activities Complex, located at 1300 Joe Battle Blvd

SISD says bands in Class A, B and C will be performing throughout the day at the SAC. Finals competition will begin at 5:45 p.m. and the awards ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format, according to SISD.

Marchfest will be open to the public and tickets can be purchased by clicking here: Athletics Tickets | Socorro Independent School District (sisd.net).