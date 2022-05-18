EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – That time of the year is coming. And no, it is not Christmas. It is mosquito season, and the Department of Public Health is urging residents to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites to avoid disease.

Although this doesn’t apply to everyone, there are individuals with certain medical conditions that are at higher risk of developing serious illnesses like West Nile Virus, Zika, etc. Some of these conditions are cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants.

The City’s Vector Control Program managed by the Environmental Services Department provides mosquito control services to protect the El Paso community and surrounding municipalities from vector-borne illnesses. Activities include:

Fogging public rights-of-way

Trapping and sampling mosquitoes for potential diseases

Treating and monitoring bodies of water for infestations

Addressing water concerns

El Pasoans can also help ‘fight the bite’ and protect themselves and your loved ones from mosquitos by using these prevention methods (4Ds):

DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

– Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors. DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

– Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. DUSK & DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

& – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times. DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents are asked to “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

Residents can report mosquito breeding and standing water by calling 3-1-1. For more information on mosquito prevention visit ephealth.com or call 2-1-1.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store