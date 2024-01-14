HOUSTON (KIAH) – Very cold air is gradually moving south through Texas this weekend, with the coldest temperatures settling in Monday night through Tuesday morning. Much of the state will experience a hard freeze.

The series of images below is a computer model forecast (GFS model) for how cold it will be leading up to and into Tuesday morning. North Texas gets the coldest air first, with a prolonged stretch of sub-freezing temperatures.

Central Texas likely drops below freezing during the day Monday.

By Tuesday morning, single-digit temperatures take hold of places like Wichita Falls, Lubbock and Amarillo. A hard freeze (several hours below 28 degrees) extends as far south as San Antonio, Victoria and Houston.

In addition to the cold, there will be wintry precipitation in Texas.

Moisture increases Sunday night, leading to areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle north of Houston, and possibly as far south as San Antonio (pink on futurecast). Snow will be possible in far North Texas.

Drier air moves in Monday night, bringing a complete end to the precipitation by Tuesday. However, many areas will still be very cold Tuesday and Tuesday night.