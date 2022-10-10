EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Arby’s is planning to raise more than $3 million for charity this fall as part of its Make a Difference campaign.

Donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In El Paso, Arby’s is partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso Inc.

As a thank you, any guest who donates $1 at the register will receive a coupon for free curly or crinkle fries and a cup of cheddar for dipping on their next visit.



“The Make a Difference Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country. We are proud to partner with local organizations that make such a great impact, like Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso Inc. and other youth nonprofits,” said Stuart Brown, executive director of Inspire Brands Foundation.



Guests can visit any Arby’s now through Oct. 23 and donate $1 to Make a Difference for kids in their community. Donations can also be made online at foundation.arbys.com.

Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

