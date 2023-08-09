SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — Parents, students and employees of a school district anywhere can now apply for FREE meals.

Like many of the students in school districts over the summer, all Spring ISD students will be offered breakfast and lunch at no cost, every school day starting Thursday August 10. In that school district no one has to apply, but that’s because the district participates in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Eligibility Program (CEP), a program that allows all students attending CEP schools to be offered free breakfast and lunch every school day.

For Spring ISD, there are no qualifiers for the benefit. There is also, no application to receive this benefit. However, Spring ISD does obtain household income information through the online annual student update process.

If you have a student attending Spring ISD and has not completed the annual update for your student, please do so as soon as possible at springisd.org. For more information about Spring ISD Child Nutrition, visit springisd.org/nutrition or call 281-891-6445.

APPLY FOR FREE SCHOOL MEALS IN YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT

If you don’t attend Spring ISD, you may still get the benefit but you have to apply. The free and reduced-price meal application is available online at schoolcafe.com. Families that qualify for free and reduced-price meals may be eligible for additional benefits such as discounted testing and college application fees.

In addition, SchoolCafe also allows parents to view school menus and place money on their student’s meal account for the purchase of a la carte items.