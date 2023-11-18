EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several apartment units that are under construction in Santa Teresa caught fire and were fully engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, Nov. 18, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department’s X account.

Sunland Park Fire, El Paso Fire and Dona Ana County Fire responded to the fire at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Country Club and McNutt Road.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to an update sent to KTSM. It took about an hour for the fire to be brought under control, according to the update.

The fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately released but KTSM is working to learn more. We will update you when we do.