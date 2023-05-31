EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Magoffin and Noble. Fire crews are still at the scene.

No injuries were reported after tenants have been evacuated from the apartment complex.

Clive Burnette is one of the five tenants from the building and he tells KTSM he was upstairs wide awake when he began smelling smoke and hailing fumes.

Officials have confirmed no details as they are still at the scene investigating.

KTSM is working to provide more updates throughout our newscast.

