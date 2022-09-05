EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge.

According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along the 800 block of Talbot in Anthony.

On Sunday, September 4th, 2022 at approximately 3:10 pm El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Talbot Ave in reference to a domestic assault which had just occurred. 

During the investigation, it was revealed the offender had caused bodily injury to the victim and was identified as the Mayor of the Town of Anthony, Texas.  

The offender was gone upon Deputies arrival. 

EPCSO official say that at 4:20 pm, Upper Valley Deputies located Cedillo, took him into custody and booked  into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond for Continuing Family Violence charge.

Benjamin Romero Cedillo – mug courtesy EPCSO

