On Sunday, September 4th, 2022 at approximately 3:10 pm El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Talbot Ave in reference to a domestic assault which had just occurred.

During the investigation, it was revealed the offender had caused bodily injury to the victim and was identified as the Mayor of the Town of Anthony, Texas.

The offender was gone upon Deputies arrival.

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE