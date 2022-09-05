EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge.
According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along the 800 block of Talbot in Anthony.
EPCSO official say that at 4:20 pm, Upper Valley Deputies located Cedillo, took him into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond for Continuing Family Violence charge.
