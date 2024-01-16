EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Anthony, New Mexico, Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on a “no-confidence” resolution on Mayor Diana Murillo’s administration.

The resolution will be considered during the Board of Trustees’ meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The resolution reads in part that Murillo’s “ineffective leadership has placed the government of the City of Anthony in a critically unfavorable light in the community.”

The resolution also says the “mayor has lacked leadership in key areas – handling personnel responsibilities and management; utilizing city funds in an unethical matter, disregarding city ordinances and resolutions considered law for the City of Anthony, elected officials, citizens, and failing community engagement that includes the entirety of community interests.”

The resolution concludes that Murillo continuing to serve as mayor “is a detriment to the well-being of the City, its residents and city employees.”

Also during the meeting, the Board of Trustees will consider a resolution to freeze the hiring of employees, with the exception of emergency services on a limited basis.