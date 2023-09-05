EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man has been arrested after barricading himself in a home in Anthony, New Mexico, according to a post by that town’s Police Department on Facebook.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, along the 1600 block of Lou Andes near Anthony Drive.

The man was safely brought into custody, according to the Anthony Police Department, and the suspect is facing “domestic-related charges” and he has been charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The man’s identity and what led up to the incident have not been released.