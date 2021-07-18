Anthony ISD to hold mini health fair on Tuesday

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Anthony Independent School District will host a free, mini health fair to the community this Tuesday at the Anthony High School auditorium.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given the first 75 students who show up to the event.

The district has partnered with the following community health organizations to provide a variety of services:
• Dentaquest
• El Paso Health
• Emergence Health Network
• EPCC HEP
• OSAR
• Project Vida
• Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid
• Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Vaccination Program
• UTEP High School Equivalency Program

