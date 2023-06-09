EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Anthony Independent School District will be offering free summer meals for children ages 1 through 18.

No registration or proof of income is required to get a free meal. Any child may walk up to the distribution site and collect their food.

However, to comply with the Texas Department of Agriculture requirements, the meals must be consumed on-site.

Below is the schedule for the Summer Food Service Program:

June 5 through June 16, Monday- Friday.

June 19 through July 21, Monday- Thursday.

District closed June 19 and July 3-7.

Location and times: