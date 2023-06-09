EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Anthony Independent School District will be offering free summer meals for children ages 1 through 18.
No registration or proof of income is required to get a free meal. Any child may walk up to the distribution site and collect their food.
However, to comply with the Texas Department of Agriculture requirements, the meals must be consumed on-site.
Below is the schedule for the Summer Food Service Program:
- June 5 through June 16, Monday- Friday.
- June 19 through July 21, Monday- Thursday.
- District closed June 19 and July 3-7.
Location and times:
- Anthony Elementary School (June 5-16 only), 610 S 6th St.
• Breakfast 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
• Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Anthony Middle and High Schools, 813 S 6th St.
• Breakfast 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
• Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Enrique Miramontes Park, 101 Richard White.
•Breakfast 7:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
• Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Los Torres Altos Park, 3025 Bariloche Dr.
• Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Wet ‘N’ Wild Water World, 8804 S Desert Blvd.
• Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Gallegos Park, 6209, 7361 Bosque Rd. in Canutillo.
•Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.