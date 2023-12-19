EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony ISD’s first full-time nurse is retiring, and students and staff are honoring her.

Marlene White will retire at the end of December after 48 years of serving Anthony Independent School District, the district announced.

Photos by Shaun Felice/KTSM

Tuesday, Dec. 19, White was presented with a commemorative bench and plaque at Anthony Elementary. The presentation was to honor her decades-long commitment to AISD.

The bench will remain on school grounds as a symbol of her legacy of helping others, the school district said.

Students also lined up along the hallways to say goodbye to her.