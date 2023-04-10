EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony Independent School District is hosting a job fair for qualified teachers on Friday, April 14.

The job fair is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Anthony High School auditorium, 825 Wildcat Dr, in Anthony, Texas.

The district is looking for teachers that will educate at its TEA “A”-rated district for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says they will have coaching opportunities, mentor programs and competitive salary.

Anthony ISD participates in the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program, which under House Bill 3, is used to provide “a realistic pathway for top teachers to earn up to an additional $23,608 for a master level designation,” the district says.

The following are the qualifications needed to be a teacher at Anthony ISD:

• Bachelor’s degree from accredited university.

• Valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements or related training and work experience for certification waivers under the District of Innovation Plan (DOI).

• Copy of acceptance letter from an approved Alternative Certification Program (if applicable).

• Knowledge of curriculum and instruction.

For an up-to-date list of openings, please visit anthonyisd.net and select the employment link.