Anthony ISD Class of 2020 to be recognized with billboard on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony Independent School District will honor the educational achievements of the Class of 2020 in a special and unique way due to graduation ceremonies being canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last few months of school include many special events for Seniors. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and canceled out so many meaningful activities and opportunities to commemorate the end of their K-12 education at Anthony ISD. The thought of losing out on such important events such as the Senior Walk, prom, the local parade, award ceremonies, other special events, and, of course, graduation, was simply unacceptable,” said Dr. Oscar A. Troncoso, Anthony ISD Superintendent.

Anthony ISD announced they will be showcase framed graduation photos of seniors on the fence located in front of the high school. Leadership at Anthony ISD has also decided to host virtual award ceremonies for its students. a release said.

According to a release, the superintendent and district board members decided to honor the Anthony High School class of 2020 with a 14’x48′ billboard is just off interstate highway 10 in Anthony, Texas at the frontage road intersecting at Antonio Street

“In spite of everything that has happened, we think it’s another good way to acknowledge and honor our graduating seniors that they are missed, loved, and appreciated. Everyone passing through or driving into Anthony from I-10 will see their smiling faces on this huge billboard,” said Troncoso.

The billboard will feature the 2020 graduating class for Anthony High School with the statement, “Missed, but not forgotten. We wish you all much success in the future.” The photo was taken in the fall of 2019 during homecoming week. The billboard will be displayed for a total of two months.