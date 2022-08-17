EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Independent School District released a press release saying they earned an Exemplary Performance “A” rating in the Texas Education Agency’s 2022 state accountability ratings for public schools in the state.

AISD says they got an overall score of 91 which measures how much students are learning in each grade and whether they are ready for the next grade level. The rating also reflects how well a district prepares students for success after high school with college, workforce or military opportunities.

In a statement on the press release, AISD Superintendent Dr. Oscar Troncoso said, “Even though the pandemic hit us hard, especially among our most vulnerable student populations, we were not deterred or discouraged. Instead, we were resilient and determined to commit ourselves to the challenge before us.”

The superintendent also said, “While there is still much work to do, this rating demonstrates that we are clearly headed in the right direction academically. This is a reflection of our staff and teachers’ renewed focus on learning outcomes so that we can begin the long road of closing gaps caused by the pandemic.”

The district says all it’s campuses received an overall score of A or B in the latest accountability ratings. AISD adds it’s schools were also recognized with Distinction Designations that include top 25 percent comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness and top 25 percent comparative results to close gaps.

Anthony ISD says they are one out of four traditional independent school districts, out of a total of twelve, in Region 19 to earn a TEA “A” rating.

