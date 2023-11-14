EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The principal for Anthony High School will be providing an update on Tuesday, Nov. 14, after a racist comment was made on a hot microphone during the broadcast of the Anthony-Hawley Class 2A Division I Bi-District Playoff game last Thursday, Nov. 9.

Photo by Shaun Felice/KTSM

According to Anthony ISD, the principal will be responding to the latest statement from Hawley ISD and will also be addressing the Anthony High School football team.

During last week’s high school football game between Anthony and Hawley, a person was caught on a hot mike during the game as saying about Anthony, “They’re not very big. I thought they’d be some pretty decent size. You know? Some chalupa-eating bastards, but they’re pretty small honestly.”

In an updated provided by Hawley ISD, they said the person was identified as a district employee but no longer works for the district. It is unclear if the person was fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we receive more information.