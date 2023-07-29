EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony Independent School District is upgrading safety features at Anthony Elementary School thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency.

These enhanced safety upgrades include: the installation of a 8-foot non-scalable fence; fortified resistant film windows; additional security cameras; and additional silent panic alert technology.

The grant comes from a TEA program designed to improve school safety.

AISD Superintendent Dr. Oscar A. Troncoso said safety has always been, and continues to be, the district’s priority.



“With the implementation of these upgrades, we are taking significant strides towards achieving a more secure campus and district,” Troncoso stated. “These measures underscore our unwavering commitment to fostering an atmosphere of trust and excellence, allowing our students to flourish academically and personally in the safest environment possible.”