Another spike of COVID-19 cases in the borderland with 350 new cases, 1 death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reports 350 additional COVID-19 cases, Thursday, plus one new death.

The total number of cases is now 8,0385. According to the El Paso Department of Health, the reported death was a female in her 80’s with no underlying conditions. The total number of deaths in El Paso is now 145.

The number of active cases in El Paso also continues to rise, with 3,085 active cases as of today. Of those, 258 are hospitalized, 81 are in the ICU, and 33 are on ventilators.

As we continue to see rapid increases in cases, the community is reminded to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing face coverings when possible.