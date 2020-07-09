Breaking News
WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Extreme heat settling in for next several days

Another spike of COVID-19 cases in the borderland with 350 new cases, 1 death

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reports 350 additional COVID-19 cases, Thursday, plus one new death.

The total number of cases is now 8,0385. According to the El Paso Department of Health, the reported death was a female in her 80’s with no underlying conditions. The total number of deaths in El Paso is now 145.

The number of active cases in El Paso also continues to rise, with 3,085 active cases as of today. Of those, 258 are hospitalized, 81 are in the ICU, and 33 are on ventilators.

As we continue to see rapid increases in cases, the community is reminded to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing face coverings when possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan faces backlash for flag

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan faces backlash for flag"

More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso County

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso County"

Las Cruces police arrest man accused of stabbing father to death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces police arrest man accused of stabbing father to death"

extreme heat coming to el paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "extreme heat coming to el paso"

Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Socorro Police Officer hailed hero after saving child from house fire"

UTEP expands Fall course online options

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP expands Fall course online options"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz