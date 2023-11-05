EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Known for its Southern-inspired food and signature cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe will be opening its newest location at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 in West El Paso.

Photos courtesy of All Points PR

Open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch and lunch, the restaurant offers a diverse menu that includes gluten-friendly, vegetarian and other offerings to meet dietary needs.

The new location is situated at 5863 N Mesa Street, in the Crestmont neighborhood next to the Century Plaza Business Center. This is the restaurant’s 93rd location nationwide, and 11th in the state of Texas.

The location is the first Another Broken Egg Cafe for restaurant operator Luis Romero of LR Food Corp., according to a press release sent by All Points PR.

Romero and his team plan to open three total locations in the area.

“I am absolutely delighted to introduce Another Broken Egg Cafe’s innovative interpretation of Southern-inspired cuisine to the community. I previously lived in El Paso for a period of eight years, so it’s been great to know that this opportunity will allow me to reconnect with the larger community,” Romero said. “We firmly believe that our warm hospitality and inviting ambience will deliver an exceptional breakfast, brunch and lunch experience to the entire area.”

Romero has an extensive background as an operating partner, having successfully managed multiple prominent brands across the northern states of Mexico including Chihuahua, Baja California and Coahuila for the past eight years, according to the press release.

Some of the menu items in the new location includes Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Southern Chicken Sandwich and more.

In addition, kids can enjoy classic breakfast offerings including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, and the French Toast Sampler just to mention a few.

“We are thrilled to grow Another Broken Egg Cafe’s footprint with our first location in Southwest Texas,” said Paul Macaluso, CEO and president of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Luis has demonstrated his unwavering passion and dedication to advancing the brand while serving the El Paso community. On behalf of our entire team, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him for the forthcoming opening, and we eagerly anticipate more to come in the future.”

In addition, the restaurant offers online ordering with convenient takeout and delivery options to the community, as well as small and large group catering.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe El Paso, visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.