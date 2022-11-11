Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is planning to launch the holiday shopping season with this year’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. at 6 p.m.

The festivities will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to light a new Christmas tree. Families are able to take pictures with stilt walkers, holiday characters, and Santa while enjoying musical performances by Chapin High School’s orchestra and the Da Vinci School for the Science and Arts choir.

In addition to the lighting of the Christmas tree, the shopping center will also have an unveiling of its freshly remodeled food court and a celebration of its 15-year anniversary while honoring local veterans.

Veterans and current military service members will also enjoy special treats and savings on Veterans Day, November 11. Veterans can receive a free treat at Yogo Berry and discounts at several stores, including Grunt Style, where they can save 20% on their purchases. Shoppers who spend $100 or more at Grunt Style will receive a free gift with their purchase.