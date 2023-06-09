EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 18th annual El Paso Pride Parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 in Downtown El Paso.

The event is organized by El Paso Sun City Pride and this year’s theme is “Born This Way.”

It starts at 10 a.m. at Mills and Ochoa, goes west on Mills, north on Campbell, east on Yandell and finishes at Houston Park.

A picnic will follow at Houston Park, 900 Montana Ave.

There will be music, food, non-alcoholic drinks and drag performances. Pop-up canopies are allowed as long as they are not staked into the ground.