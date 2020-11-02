Shelter pets to elect Animal Services president

Voting will end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of El Pasoans will be casting their votes this election season, including the pets at El Paso Animal Services.

The shelter pets will elect the next Animal Services Center president by choosing between Mojo Whiskerfritz, the Foster Party candidate, or Freddy Barkton, the Adoption Party candidate.

Through this election campaign called “Race to the Right House,” El Paso Animal Services will educate the community on the department’s programs via social media.

The community will also be invited to join in on the Election Day fun by casting their vote for pet president via the El Paso Animal Service Facebook and Instagram pages.

Voting will end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Results will be announced shortly after.

Pet adoptions and fostering will be facilitated over the phone and by curbside service. To view available pets, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org/adopt.

Latest Headlines