Shelter pets to elect Animal Services president

Animals

Voting will end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of El Paso Animal Services.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of El Pasoans will be casting their votes this election season, including the pets at El Paso Animal Services.

The shelter pets will elect the next Animal Services Center president by choosing between Mojo Whiskerfritz, the Foster Party candidate, or Freddy Barkton, the Adoption Party candidate.  

Through this election campaign called “Race to the Right House,” El Paso Animal Services will educate the community on the department’s programs via social media.

The community will also be invited to join in on the Election Day fun by casting their vote for pet president via the El Paso Animal Service Facebook and Instagram pages.

Voting will end at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Results will be announced shortly after.

Pet adoptions and fostering will be facilitated over the phone and by curbside service. To view available pets, visit www.elpasoanimalservices.org/adopt.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso pediatric doctors say El Paso needs two-week shutdown

Last-minute efforts to reach voters

Data driving Texas campaigns

Big Tech testifies

Protecting LGBTQ+ Texans from discrimination

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner