EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Start your pet on the right paw this New Year at the first Pet Wellness Wonderland from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, January 12, at the Eastside Senior Citizen Center, 3200 Fierro.

The event will feature free adoptions, microchips, low-cost vaccines, and more. It is a joint effort by the City of El Paso’s Animal Services and Parks & Recreation Departments to create an accessible opportunity for pet owners to protect their beloved companions.

During the event, pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and for microchipping services, they must be above six weeks of age or weigh at least 2 lbs. Vaccinations will be provided onsite by Eastlake Animal Clinic, offering a range of affordable vaccinations for community pets, including rabies vaccines for dogs and cats, Bordetella and Parvo vaccines for dogs, and FELV and FVRCP vaccines for cats.

The public will also be able to adopt a shelter pet at no cost and learn valuable insights through educational workshops on Pet Care 101 and Bite Prevention, led by El Paso Animal Services Education Coordinator Jessica Navarro.

“This event serves as a prime chance to enhance the well-being of pets in El Paso,” said Terry Kebschull, El Paso Animal Services director. “We aim to continue this partnership so that these essential services remain readily available for the El Paso community.”

In addition, seniors from the Eastside Senior Citizen Center will showcase their talents at their monthly market by selling various donated goods, clothes, handcrafted jewelry, art, music, and other handmade products, benefiting services within the center.

For more information on upcoming events, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.