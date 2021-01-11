Mutt Monday: Why you should microchip your pet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Microchipping your pet could help save you some problems down the road.

KTSM 9 News spoke with El Paso Animal Services’ Ramon Herrera, who spoke about the importance of microchipping your pet.

J Russell: In 2020, how many pets were returned to their owner with the help of a microchip?

Herrera: In 2020, 1,900 pets were returned to their owner, half of those were returned in the field, the majority because of a microchip. Microchips are safe and work by displaying a unique ID number when they are scanned by a scanner.

J Russell: One of the reasons I did not have a microchip was I thought it was too expensive, but it’s actually quite affordable, right?

Herrera: Though collars and name tags are great, microchips are a permanent form of identification. Chips can cost between $20 and $40. Studies have shown that pets without microchips have about a 20-percent chance of reuniting with their owners while pets with microchips have about a 50-percent chance.

To help improve your pet’s chances of being united should they ever get lost or loose, a microchip is an affordable option.

