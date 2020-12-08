Keeping pets safe during winter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Our overnight temperatures have been hitting below freezing, and El Paso Animals Services has tips to protect your pets this winter.

Ramon Herrera with Animal Services joined KTSM 9 News to give us some tips on protecting pets in the cold weather.

Here are the most important things to to do for our pets during these cold temperatures.

Provide a warm place to sleep and rest: If possible bring your pets indoors, a garage or a laundry room are great spaces that can be used. If you must leave a pet outside, make sure they have proper shelter with four walls, a roof, and is in a location away from any drafts. Provide dry blankets and rotate them routinely to ensure they are dry.

Recognize that some pets may need extra protection: this includes senior pets, puppies and dogs with shorter coats. Take them for shorter walks outdoors. You may also consider adding extra insulation, such as a dog sweater or pet socks.

Clean Up Vehicle Spills: Now is the time when many households are checking and filling their car with antifreeze. This solution is lethal to pets as it can result in serious kidney failure. With that in mind, it is very important to thoroughly clean up any spills from your vehicle. And please seek emergency treatment if you suspect your pet has ingested antifreeze.

Tap your car hood: neighborhood cats tend to seek the warmth from the engine compartment, with many sleeping under your car hood for the night. The best way to help prevent an accident is to simply bang on top of your hood or honking your horn before starting your car which will alert the cat.

To learn more about fostering or adopting a pet, visit https://elpasoanimalservices.org/.

