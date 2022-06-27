EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Every year, hundreds of lost pets enter the El Paso Animal Services shelter after the 4th of July. With the shelter still being at critical capacity, it is important to keep a close eye on your pets this year. Animal services is urging the community to do their part by keeping their pets safe this 4th of July.

There are multiple ways you can help your pets stay distracted during the American holiday. Firstly, it is important to resist the urge to take your pets to firework displays as there is a high possibility they might run off. Keep your pets indoors with the doors closed and the windows locked. The use of curtains can also help as they can be used to block out the firework displays. You can also turn on the tv or radio to mask outdoor noises.

It is also a good idea to keep your pet in a crate if they are crate trained. You can also keep your pet occupied with toys, treats, activities and of course lots of pets. Taking your pet outside prior to evening hours is a good idea since fireworks are typically lit later in the day. If you have a new pet and you do not know how it will react to loud noises, it is important to stay with them. Also, remember to microchip your pet and make sure your pet’s microchip is updated with the correct contact information. You can do so for free at www.foundanimals.org.



