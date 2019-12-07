El Paso Animal Services reminding families to adopt responsibly during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas around the corner, El Paso Animal Services is reminding people about the huge responsibilities that come with adopting a pet.

Pets make great gifts, but Animal Services suggests that families adopt dogs or cats together at the shelter to reduce the chances of returning the furry animal back to the shelter after the holidays are over.

“Whenever you’re thinking about adopting a pet whether it’s for the holiday for a gift or even just as a decision for the family. It’s definitely something that has to be taken into consideration that it’s a lifetime commitment,” said Ramon Herrera with El Paso Animal Services.

KTSM spoke with some pet owners in El Paso who agree that owning a pet is a long-time commitment.

“It is a lot of responsibility, but every single day it’s worth it because they’re your company they’re like your little children,” said Gianna Smilovitz, a pet owner.

Ramon Herrera said the adoption rate is around seven percent, which is lower than the national average, and the shelter plans on keeping it that way.

Animal Services is waiving adoption fees all the way through Dec. 14.

The shelter said it has more than 700 pets in their facilities, 400 of those animals are dogs.