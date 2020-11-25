Delicious or disaster: pet-friendly Thanksgiving foods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Belly rubs abound for pets during the holiday season, but veterinarians are asking pet parents to be mindful of what they put on their pets’ plates.
Emergency visits to the veterinarian increase around Thanksgiving each year from pets consuming human food.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), only a handful of Thanksgiving dishes are safe for pets. The AKC says bones, sweets — especially anything containing xylitol and alcohol — are extremely dangerous to pets and should never be given.
The safest foods for dogs to consume over the holidays are turkey, pumpkin and sweet potatoes — but hold the gravy, literally.
The AKC and the American Veterinary Medical Association recommend giving your fur baby human food sans any seasoning, butter, salt or any other additives designed to enhance the flavor.
If you want to make your dog or cat their own Thanksgiving meal, an option is to steam ground turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans that you can then add a spoonful of pumpkin puree to.
For more options, see below:
Delicious
Turkey
Sweet potatoes
Pumpkin
Green beans
Carrots
Disaster
Alcohol
Sugar and artificial sweeteners
Garlic, onions, chives
Chocolate
Gravy
Marshmallows
Raw dough
Grapes or raisins
