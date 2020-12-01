Baby gibbon and mom drop in from above, startle live TV crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A tiny little ape made a big entrance on live TV Tuesday morning, shocking a crew from WDAF with both its sudden appearance and unbelievable cuteness.

The white-cheeked gibbon, native to southeast Asia, is a critically endangered species. That’s why the birth of the new female baby, named Leilani, is a big deal.

However, no one expected the fast-moving, elusive primate to be so camera-friendly. Baby Leilani clung to her mom’s waist as mom quickly swung down into the camera shot.

“She wanted to say ‘Hi!'” said reporter Matt Stewart. “She wanted to show off her little baby. That is perfect. Oh my gosh, isn’t she adorable?

The nine-month-old was born blond. She will change color and turn black in her youth, and then she will go back to full blond at full maturity.

Latest Headlines