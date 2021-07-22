Animal services to host foster open house hoping to shelter pets in need

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services is hosting an open house aimed at recruiting new foster families.

Animal Services is encouraging the community to open their home to a shelter pet in need, especially during busy summer months when kennels are often full.

The Foster Open House will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

Animal Services staff will be on hand to share information about the Department’s Foster Program and the various ways the community can foster, including neonatal fostering, flight attendant fostering, Slumber Parties and more. Foster orientations and trainings will be available during this Foster Open House, and attendees will be able to leave with a foster dog or cat, along with all their supplies needed.

In addition, Animal Services is also accepting much-needed donations to support this lifesaving program and keep more pets in foster homes.

Donations wish list:

Used or new wire/plastic crates

Kitten formula

Puppy pads

Dog/Cat toys

Dog/Cat food

Leashes, harnesses and collars

Donations can be dropped off at the Animal Services Center or donated through the Department’s Amazon Wishlist: bit.ly/EPASWishlist.

