EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services and the El Paso Public Libraries is introducing the ‘Kitty and Doggie Storytime’ programming, which will take place next week and the first couple of weeks of September.

The city says the collaboration is aimed at fostering a love for animals and promoting humane education among children and community members.

The city says each ‘Kitty and Doggie Storytime’ event will feature storytellers who will read tales of friendship and responsibility to educate young audiences on the commitment and compassion required in caring for a pet.

After the storytelling session, families will have an opportunity to spend time with cats and dogs, providing a hands-on experience which can enhance their connection with animals.

The following are the upcoming story time events:

‘Kitty Storytime’ Sergio Troncoso Library located on 9321 Alameda at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

‘Doggie Storytime’ Irving Schwartz Library located on 1865 Dean Martin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

‘Doggie Storytime’ Clardy Fox Library located on 5515 Robert Alva at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

‘Doggie Storytime’ Sergio Troncoso Library located on 9321 Alameda at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.



To view other upcoming ‘Kitty and Doggie Storytime’ events, click here: Calendar – El Paso Animal Services.