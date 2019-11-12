El Paso Animal Services is at capacity and opens new adoption center in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Animal Services has opened a new adoption center in the Lower Valley.

Animal Service officials say they are hopeful that this new shelter will open new opportunities for great shelter pets.

A news release states, all adoptions at the new facility will be completely free of charge and will include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, initial age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and City license.

The new Mission Valley Adoption Center is located at 9068 Socorro Rd. and will operate Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Officials say another way to support the shelter’s efforts is by donating items such as:

Stainless Steel Bowls

Cannel Dog Food

Towels and Blankets (new or gently used)

Dog Treats and Harnesses

According to the news release, the Animal Services Center on Fred Wilson Drive is still at capacity, and the best way the community can help is by adopting, fostering, volunteering and donating.