Animal services extending dates to sign-up for free spay/neuters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal services have added additional dates to sign up for free spay/ neuter services.

This is possible through a generous grant from PetSmart Charities, a release said.

According to the release, the goal of the grant-funded voucher program is to conduct targeted spay/neuter surgeries, to help reduce the number of animals entering the Animal Services Center.

The $75,000 grant gives Animal Services the opportunity to offer a limited amount of no-cost spay/neuter procedures, and the services will be provided to residents receiving government assistance on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said.

To qualify and sign up for the services, residents must take their current award letter (ex. Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security, WIC, CHIP, TANF) to the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

Pet owners may only register during the dates and times that follow and will need to provide accurate weight and age for their pet.

Friday, January 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, February 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pet requirements:

Dogs only

Males: 3 months to 5 years old, 3 lbs. to 75 lbs.

Females: 3 months to 4 years old, 3 lbs. to 50 lbs.

No Unilateral Cryptorchids (dogs with undescended testicles)

No high-risk surgeries (aggressive, overweight, sick, females in heat, pregnant, lactating, and senior dogs)

Spay/Neuter services will be scheduled for a later date upon registration, and surgeries will take place at the Socorro Clinic located at 9060 Socorro Road.