EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Animal Services Center will be closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 22, to allow for staff training.

The shelter will reopen to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. for pet adoptions, lost pet reclaims and other services.

Residents who are looking for a lost pet or an adoptable pet can also view animals at www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.

The El Paso Animal Services Center will resume normal operation hours on Friday, December 23.