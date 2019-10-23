Animal Services asks for foster homes as cold temperatures near

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If the colder temps make you wish you had someone to cuddle up with, Animal Services of El Paso has a solution for you.

As the shelter prepares for colder weather, they’re also asking the community to open their hearts and homes to a great shelter pet — even if it’s just for a short time.

With a limited number of large animal housing areas located inside the Animal Services Center, the department is hoping to place many of its large dogs in foster homes or in a new forever home. Currently, the shelter has more than 100 large dogs housed in outdoor play runs.

Animal Services’ Foster Program is completely free and foster families are provided all the food, supplies, and medical care needed. All a foster family provides is a temporary loving home for a pet, or pets, in need. Those interested in becoming a foster can come to the shelter seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to speak with foster team members.

For those interested in adding a member to their family permanently, adoption fees have also been waived for all dogs over 30 lbs. All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.

For more information on all the services and programs provided by El Paso Animal Services, visit in person at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave., or visit our website at www.elpasoanimalservices.org.