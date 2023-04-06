EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Animal Protection New Mexico is calling horse owners from the Las Cruces area regarding a complementary gelding procedure for equines.

The clinic is set to take place at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 10 at Southern New Mexico County Fairgrounds located on 12125 Robert Larson Blvd.

The clinic hopes to help horse owners by providing free gelding procedures to equines and optional vaccinations as well as wolf teeth extractions which will be at an additional cost.

Courtesy of Animal Protection New Mexico

Animal Protection New Mexico’s Equine Protection Fund is a statewide non-profit that plans and implements dynamic programs, projects, services, and collaborations that span a broad spectrum of animal protection issues, the organization said.