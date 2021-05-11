Animal Cruelty Unit investigating discovery of animal carcasses in desert

Herd of bullocks standing outside, looking at the camera from a low viewpoint. Sky provides space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigative Unit is investigating a case where several animal carcasses were found in the desert.

The carcasses of several livestock animals were found on Sunday in the desert area near Dyer street and Railroad Drive.

On March 30, animal organs were left strung on a tree at MacArthur Park “as some type of aberrant ritual.” Investigators do not believe the two instances are related.

“The organs were parts that could have been purchased from a butcher shop or some meat markets and there was no evidence of animal cruelty, so that case has been closed. While appalling, there are no indications the two are directly related,” ACIU said in a statement to KTSM 9 News.

