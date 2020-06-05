Anger rising in Mexico over alleged police brutality death

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As protests rock the United States over allegations of police abuses, anger built in Mexico on Thursday over its own police brutality case: a young man allegedly beaten to death after officers detained him for not wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of protesters marched Thursday evening in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, to demand justice in the death of Giovanni López. Some broke into the state Capitol and sprayed graffiti on the walls while others later set two police patrol vehicles on fire.

Demonstrators burn police vehicles during a protest following the death of a young man while in police custody, after he had been arrested allegedly for failing to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, on June 4, 2020 in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A man holds a sign reading in Spanish “Your fight is my fight,” as protesters kneel outside the U.S. Embassy during a peaceful demonstration denouncing racism and calling for justice for victims of police violence, in Mexico City, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Americans, Mexicans and other foreign nationals gathered in Paseo de la Reforma Thursday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and kneeling silently as the names of victims of violence were read aloud, including that of George Floyd, a black American man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

An online campaign already in progress calling for justice in López’s death has drawn support from stars like Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Authorities in Jalisco have said that López was detained May 4 in a town near Guadalajara for a misdemeanor equivalent to disturbing the peace or resisting arrest.

A video of his detention shows municipal police wrestling him into a patrol truck as residents argued with officers about excessive use of force and rules requiring face masks, a measure designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Hours later he was taken from his cell for medical treatment and died.

Así se llevaron a Giovanni López, albañil de 30 años, los policías municipales de Ixtlahuacán en Jalisco por no portar cubrebocas. Lo golpearon hasta matarlo..el Estado de Terror y Persecución que instala el gobernador @EnriqueAlfaroR pic.twitter.com/BMRRSgkjhC — Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) June 3, 2020

None of the municipal police in the town of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos have been arrested, fired or charged in the death, which officials have said was the result of beatings.

Jalisco state prosecutor Gerardo Solis said Thursday that the police officers had been placed under investigation.

La escalada de violencia continúa en las calles de Guadalajara. Aquí el momento en que se prende fuego a uno de los policías; las detenciones se están dando de manera intensa.



Cobertura: @Mariomarlo pic.twitter.com/tFbd0eGWrl — ZonaDocs (@ZonaDocs) June 5, 2020

State Gov. Enrique Alfaro called the López’s death “an atrocity” Thursday and promised results from the investigation “within hours.”

But the governor also said the incident was “an act of the municipal authorities” and the state wasn’t to blame. “I am also hurt, I am also indignant, I am also enraged that these happen in Mexico,” Alfaro wrote.

But the federal Interior Department said in a statement that the tough anti-pandemic measures implemented by Alfaro in Jalisco, including detaining people for violating curfews or not wearing masks, contributed to the problem.

“This event came in the context of the restrictive measures implemented by the governor of Jalisco to fight the pandemic, which included the use of law enforcement forces, and which led to abuses by authorities,” the department said.

Assistant Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas wrote that he “condemns acts in which law enforcement has been used to enforce preventative measures against the pandemic, or the arbitrary arrest of people, particularly the most vulnerable among us.”

There have been disputes before about pandemic prevention measures in Mexico, where some towns put up roadblocks or checkpoints to seal themselves off from the outside world, required visitors to isolate or enforced curfews.

Jesús Peña, of the office of the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights in Mexico, said that “we encourage the authorities of Jalisco state to send a clear and unequivocal message that human rights violations will not be tolerated in the enforcement of emergency measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Police brutality has a long history in Mexico that predates the coronavirus pandemic. Police and military personnel have very seldom been punished for excessive use of force or extrajudicial killings.