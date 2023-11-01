EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Social studies teacher at Andress High School, Michel E. Herrera, has been named the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

This prestigious recognition acknowledges Herrera’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and his profound impact on his students, according to the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD).

EPISD says Herrera was nominated for this distinction by one of his students who greatly admired his exceptional contributions to their academic journey and personal growth.

Herrera’s “tireless passion and dedication” have been instrumental in inspiring his students to excel as scholars, leaders and responsible citizens.

As a recipient of this award, Herrera will have the opportunity to attend NSHSS member events nationwide and receive a personalized certificate in honor of NSHSS Founder Claes Nobel. He is also eligible to compete for the prestigious NSHSS Educator of the Year award.

“I am deeply grateful to the National Society of High School Scholars and the student who nominated me for this remarkable recognition. My passion for teaching has always been fueled by the desire to empower young minds and guide them toward achieving their full potential. Being acknowledged as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction is a tremendous honor, and I am committed to continuing my journey of inspiring and empowering all my students,” Herrera said.

The award is an annual recognition given by NSHSS to educators who have played a pivotal role in the academic development of their students, according to EPISD.

This honor celebrates educators like Herrera, who have become invaluable role models and exceptional practitioners, leaving a lasting positive influence on their students’ lives. They inspire excellence not only in academic pursuits but also in all aspects of life.

EPISD says the NSHSS is dedicated to advancing the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students by providing unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study opportunities, and peer networks.

Additionally, the NSHSS continually seeks to offer lifelong learning and growth opportunities to academically talented and accomplished student leaders and the educators who support them.

“Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”